Instil life lessons in kids, parents, teachers told

Akshara Vaagdevi International School in collaboration with Pallavi Model schools celebrated Annual Day function on February 13. Students of pre-primary, primary grades from I to IV participated.

The chief guest for the day was Ratti Kotwal, a trained Montessorian, edupreneur and founder of the brand Maple Lawn Montessori in the US. Other guests of honour were Malka Komaraiah , chairman of Pallavi Group of Schools and Institutions , PL Srinivas, chairman and founder of Akshara Vaagdevi International School, K Murali Krishna Director – Operational Excellence & Strategic Initiatives of PMS Group of Schools, all Principals of Pallavi Model Schools and other dignitaries were present.

The programme commenced with the virtual lighting of the lamp and welcome dance by Sai Saanvitha of class V. Sailaja, CCA coordinator welcomed the guests and compeered through programme. Principal Vanaja, presented the annual report for 2020-12 and also highlighted the new initiatives taken by the school in the next academic year.

Preprimary being themed “Aladdin Magical Ride”, Let our wishes come true, the programme was reminiscence the story Aladdin through performance and primary grades I to IV themed “Elixir of life’’ sow virtue reaps honour. Students awed everyone with their performance about virtues of life like discipline, love, honesty, empathy and commitment, as these basic qualities are necessary for our wellbeing and happiness.

Chief guest Mrs Ratti Kotwal, Guest of honour P L Srinivas Sir, K Murali Krishna Sir addressed the gathering by suggesting parents, teachers and elders that all the students should be taught the values of life from childhood such as discipline, love, humanity, integrity, empathy, commitment and dedication.

