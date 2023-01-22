Institute of Public Enterprise bags Emerging B-School Award

Institute of Public Enterprise received ‘Emerging B-School Award’ at the Future of Management Education Conclave 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:13 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Institute of Public Enterprise received ‘Emerging B-School Award’ at the Future of Management Education Conclave 2023

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) received ‘Emerging B-School Award’ at the Future of Management Education Conclave 2023 recently organized by Business World in New Delhi.

IPE Director Prof. S Sreenivasa Murthy received the award. As part of the conclave, Prof. Murthy has also been invited as a speaker to participate in the panel discussion on ‘Bridging the Industry-Academic gap’.

Also Read Hyderabad: MLRIT organises alumni meet

Prof. Murthy said the award was in recognition of the various innovative initiatives introduced by the Institute in curriculum development, teaching pedagogy, faculty research & publications, training & consultancy, strong industry interface resulting in excellent placements and internships etc.