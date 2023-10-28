People believe in KCR’s track record and credibility, says KTR

Telangana is following DR BR Ambedkar’s policy of fraternity, equally and liberty and in the last 9.5 years, there were no curfews or droughts, said KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said BRS party was seeking mandate for the third consecutive victory by showcasing development. He answered a volley of questions during Meet the Press programme here on Saturday. Following are the excerpts.

Q: BJP announced that a BC leader would be made Chief Minister, if voted to power?

A: BJP is in a typical mindset. A BC leader has been removed as the State president and now they are declaring that a BC would be made CM. I fail to understand the BJP’s message. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been demanding that the Central government set up OBC Welfare Ministry. He submitted a representation to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 17, 2004.

Telangana government had passed a resolution in the Assembly and it was sent to the Central government. The BJP does not take up BC census. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from BC community, did it change the fortunes of BCs in the country. More than the post, the party’s policy is important.

Q: What are BRS plans on job recruitment?

A: In the next term, retirements and recruitments would be completed in the same year. This would be done by releasing a job calendar in advance. After assessing the number of retirements and recruitment notifications would be issued accordingly.

Q: Congress claims that BRS has copied its manifesto?

A: Rythu Bandhu was introduced by the Chief Minister. Who copied that BRS scheme in their manifesto? Can Congress think of launching Rythu Bandhu or Rythu Bima schemes? People are very well aware of all these political gimmicks. There cannot be any comparison between the BRS and Congress and it would be wise for the grand old party to desist from such claims.

Q: On political agenda to instigate communal differences

A: In Telangana nobody feels left out. Hindus, Muslims, and Jains are living happily in the State while Muslims MPs are being abused in Parliament. Telangana is following DR BR Ambedkar’s policy of fraternity, equally and liberty and in the last 9.5 years, there were no curfews or droughts.

Q: What is Telangana’s model of development?

A: Telangana is number one in per capita income and it has increased to Rs 3,17,000 this year from Rs 1,24,000 in 2014. In terms of the Debt to GSDP ratio, Telangana ranks among the bottom five States and it is featured among the top five States, when it comes to capital expenditure. Every rupee raised through loans is being invested in productive sectors like power and in schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. It all paid off. Telangana model is holistic, integrated, inclusive and balanced model.

Q: Why would people extend support to BRS?

A: Showcasing all the development and achievements in 9.5 years, BRS is seeking votes. Likewise, opposition parties should showcase their significance and contribution. Political parties were announcing schemes like auctions but when questioned about their policy on future development, there would be no reply as they lack vision.

Chief Minister announced the expansion of Metro services covering 415 kms in Greater Hyderabad. Likewise, an extensive rapid rail transit system was being planned. Plans have been laid to make Hyderabad a net zero city by 2040 and the entire Telangana by 2047. Telangana government has already laid four-lane network from districts to Hyderabad and a two-lane network from mandal to district headquarters.

People believe in the Chief Minister because of his track record and credibility. This was despite the opposition parties announcing Rs.4,000 pension and after having failed to offer Rs.200 during their tenure, he said.

Q: Both Congress and BJP are claiming to win the elections?

A: Congress tired, tested and dusted. Congress committed a sin of integrating Telangana with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana people suffered for 58 years. Congress is responsible for the death of 370 persons in 1968 and hundreds more after promising Statehood in 2004. Congress had promised six-point formula back then and failed to implement and it is now promising six guarantees, people are in no mood to believe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double the farmers’ income. He had promised to make India a five trillion economy, houses were promised for the homeless, two crore jobs annually and water connections to each household. But none of these promises were fulfilled.