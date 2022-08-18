Interdepartmental meeting for upcoming Ganesh festival held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: An interdepartmental coordination meeting was held to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Ganesh festival.

The meeting was attended by officials of various government departments including Road Transport, GHMC, HMWS&SB, TSSPDCL, Fire Department, Irrigation, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police and members of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand emphasized on better streamlining the coordination between the departments and urged the representatives of the community to comply with the court orders issued in connection with idol immersions. He appealed to the organizers to fill up the intimation forms and ensure security at the mandapams and use surveillance cameras for effective monitoring of devotees. The police officials were also asked to see that peace committees have more youngsters on roll to counter any misleading social media posts.

GHMC Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar said that road repair, illumination and other civic works were being taken up on the procession route. Adequate number of cranes will be deployed and additional deployment of staff will be done during the Ganesh immersion program.

The power department officials said additional transformers would be provided wherever necessary and their team on foot will be deployed on the procession route.

The transport department officials said that all arrangements would be made to provide heavy vehicles at temporary 14 pooling centers and all officials including the Regional Transport Offices and Motor Vehicle Inspectors will be present to speed up the process.

The authorities assured for the Redressal of various issues brought to their notice on war footing.