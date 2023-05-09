Intermediate failed student found hanging in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Representational image.

Jagtial: An Intermediate student, who found that he had failed in the first year exam results that were announced on Tuesday, was found hanging in Medipalli mandal headquarters in Jagtial district on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Boddupalli Abhishek (18) was found hanging in his home when his family members, who had gone out at 2 pm, returned home. Abhishek, who studied intermediate first year in Alphores junior college in Jagtial, is suspected to have been upset after failing in the exam.

Based on a complaint from his father Laxman, the police have registered a case and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.