Internal dissent common factor in Telangana and Karnataka Congress

There have been several instances in Telangana Congress when senior leaders raised their voice against the State leadership for taking up anti-party programmes and unilateral decisions

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 08:14 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: What is the common factor between Telangana and Karnataka Congress? Unabated factionalism is the obvious answer, with the situation now being that the party high command has to intervene every time to pacify the warring groups.

There have been several instances in Telangana Congress when senior leaders raised their voice against the State leadership for taking up anti-party programmes and unilateral decisions. Similarly, MLAs and leaders from Karnataka have alleged rampant corruption in the new State government, failure in executing development works in their constituencies and also of inaccessible Ministers.

About 20 MLAs have written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard, according to reports, with the MLAs demanding that the Chief Minister convene a Congress Legislative Party meeting to settle things amicably. However, Siddaramaiah and his Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar have refuted the charges. They claim that there is no disgruntlement in the Congress.

According to reports, Congress senior leader and MLC BK Hariprasad, in a statement, said he knew “how to make and bring down a Chief Minister”. All these developments make things evident about the state of affairs in the Karnataka Congress.

Amidst all these allegations and differences among the party leaders, the AICC has reportedly called for a meeting in New Delhi on August 2 to discuss the party affairs and also about the complaints raised by several MLAs against the Karnataka government.

The meeting is likely to be chaired by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi. The leaders are primarily planning to constitute a coordination committee, which would help in bridging the gap between the party and government, according to reports.

Also Read Telangana: Congress stakes claim for development projects