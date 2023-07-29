International Tiger day: Andhra Pradesh a haven for tigers, says Forest Minister

The Forest Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy also noted that the YSRC government was planning to connect Seshachelam and Nallamala forests to create a corridor

By PTI Published Date - 03:14 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Tirupati: The number of tigers in Andhra Pradesh has almost doubled from 45 in 2010 to 80 in 2023, Forest Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said here on Saturday.

Observing the Global Tiger day at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, he said the state has turned out to be a haven for tigers.

The Minister also noted that the YSRC government was planning to connect Seshachelam and Nallamala forests to create a corridor.

“Tiger conservation started from a conference held in Russia. From that time onwards July 29 is being observed as the Global Tiger Day,” said Reddy in a press release.

According to the Minister, rise in tiger numbers will instill fear in people who loot the assets of the forest.

Twelve years ago, Reddy said tiger enumeration used to take place from a small finger printing laboratory in Srisailam, which is now replaced by scientific methods such as video, drones, cameras and others.

Though there are no tigers in Seshachalam forest now, he said there is evidence of Britishers hunting the big cats at Mamanduru guest house during colonial times.

Considering this legacy, Reddy said the government was planning to link Nallamala and Seshachelam forests to create a corridor for enabling tigers and leopards from Nallamala forest to enter Seshachelam forest.

Srisailam – Nagarjunasagar tiger zone currently has an area of 8 lakh acres which Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed to increase by another 5 lakh acres, he added.