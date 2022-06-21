International Yoga Day: Yoga enthusiasts participated in events held across Hyderabad

21 June 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the International Yoga Day, scores of Yoga enthusiasts participated in various events held across the city on Tuesday morning.

Yoga training academies, fitness centres apart, educational institutions and different government and voluntary groups conducted special camp in the early hours.

Braving the weather conditions with rains lashing the city overnight and an overcast sky in the morning, the Yoga events drew enthusiastic participation.

The sprawling Parade Grounds in Secunderabad came alive with thousands of participants lining up for the event since early hours..