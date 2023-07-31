Internet shutdown imposed in Haryana amidst heightened communal tension

The Deputy Commissioner has called a meeting of both groups at 8.30 p.m. to amicably resolve the issue.

By IANS Published Date - 07:26 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Chandigarh: As intense communal tension erupted in Haryana‘s Muslim-dominated Nuh district during Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday, the state government has ordered the suspension of internet services in the area till Wednesday.

“It has been brought to my notice by ADGP/CID/ Haryana well as Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, that intense communal tension, annoyance, obstruction and injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquility in district Nuh of the state of Haryana has been created by the protesters, miscreants, agitators, and anti-social elements,” said an order signed by Additional Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad, banning internet.

