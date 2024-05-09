94% of enrolled candidates appear for EAPCET 2024

A total of 50,978 students were allotted to different centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and 94.3 per cent took the test in the first session.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 10:25 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Over 94 per cent of enrolled candidates appeared for the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 engineering stream test that was conducted on Thursday.

A total of 50,978 students were allotted to different centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and 94.3 per cent took the test in the first session.

Also Read TSCHE proposes name change for TS EAMCET

Likewise, 94.4 per cent out of 50,983 students who were allotted to centres appeared for the exam in the second session. The test will be conducted on Friday and Saturday as well.