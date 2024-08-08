Investiture Ceremony held at Army Public School Bolarum

Hyderabad: The 23rd Investiture Ceremony of Army Public School Bolarum was held with great pomp and dignity at the 1 EME Centre Parade Ground, with Brig. Prashant Bajpai, Cmdt. 1 EME Centre and Chairman of Army Public School Bolarum, as the chief guest.

In her welcome address, Principal, Smitha Govind, briefed about the selection procedure followed in the school and advised the students to discharge their duties sincerely and nurture their fellow schoolmates into becoming good leaders in the future.

The School Cabinet was handed over the responsibility as the office bearers in the pipping ceremony by the Brig. Prashant Bajpai, Anu Bajpai, Smitha Govind, and other guests. The School Captain and the newly elected members of the cabinet took the ceremonial oath, after which the students marched to the beautiful drum beats of the school band, a press release said.

The chief guest addressed the newly appointed cabinet members and advised them to be role models to uphold the school’s values.