Iowa varsity, destination for STEM courses

With comprehensive Covid response plan in place, the public university provides outstanding academic experience for reasonable price

By | Katharine Johnson Suski | Published: 11:40 pm

For those who thought the Covid-19 pandemic was the end of their dreams of studying in the United States, here’s good news. All is not lost. Not yet.

Universities in the US are in fact seeing an increase in enrolment applications from India for Fall Semester (August 2021). In this backdrop, we take you through the most popular courses on American campuses, how US universities are planning classwork during the pandemic, the changes in scores and admission requirements in the light of Covid-19, the changes in fee structures on account of the pandemic and yes, all the Covid-19 precautions on campus.

Top US universities along with US government officials share with Telangana Today’s readers the pandemic scenario in their institutions, about new proficiency tests and also the financial aspects and each and every step of applying at a US higher education institution.

Q. Given the pandemic situation, how is the response from Indian students looking for admissions in US universities?

Iowa State University did extensive ground work in India between the months of August and November 2019 leading towards the fall 2020 start. We visited 10 cities in a span of nearly one month, participating in numerous events including school visits, education fairs, and hosting our signature Iowa State Adventure programme which featured the participation of university administrators, department chairs, faculty and staff as members of the delegation. As a result, our enrolment of undergraduate freshman students saw a slight growth of 5.5% in fall 2020.

We also worked hard to stay in constant contact with students to learn about their specific situations and let them know about available options as the situation changed. A total of 58 students who were unable to travel to campus this fall joined the university remotely as part of the International Adventure Learning Community. These students, from 20 countries, are attending classes online in four tracks (engineering, computer science, business, and a general track). The learning community connects them to the campus through an Introduction to Iowa State course, as well as events and activities organised by peer mentors and university staff.

https://www.inside.iastate.edu/article/2020/10/08/learn

Q. What are the courses (undergraduate and graduate) that students are mostly looking for?

The Iowa State University of Science and Technology has always been a destination for students interested in the STEM/Engineering/Science field. Most of the majors that are sought by students from India are in STEM, with Computer Science, and Electrical and Computer Engineering at the lead (likely because Iowa State is the birthplace of the electronic digital computer), followed by Mechanical Engineering, Information Systems and Business Analytics, Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Business Administration, Human Computer Interaction, Statistics, and Architecture.

Q. How is varsity planning for classwork in online and offline modes? How will practical sessions for STEM students be held?

Iowa State is open and operating with students on campus. That said, we have implemented four course delivery modes allowing us to offer classes that are delivered face-to-face, online, hybrid, or arranged.

https://www.celt.iastate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/iowa-state-university-course-delivery-modes.pdf

Q. Is the university offering relaxation in terms of GRE score or in the Standardized English testing exam? Can you explain in detail?

Some departments are waiving the GRE/GMAT requirement. Proof of English language proficiency is still required and we accept the Duolingo English Test, which is a test students can take from their homes. We are also accepting the TOEFL Special Home Edition.

Q. Is there a reduction in course fee for students this year and next spring session or scholarships for students?

Iowa State is committed to enrolling a diverse and talented student population and International students are considered for merit scholarships through the Office of Admissions as well as department-specific and external scholarships depending on the student’s qualifications.

The university is working on expanding international student scholarship programme for fall 2021 entry term; details to be available soon. As a public university, Iowa State provides an outstanding academic and student experience for a very reasonable price. We are committed to supporting top students through our scholarship programme.

Q. In the present Covid crisis, can students simultaneously study and work on the university campus?

There are a wide variety of student job opportunities on campus, ranging from the typical jobs in the dining centre, residence halls, library, bookstore, and in administrative offices, to paid undergraduate and graduate research opportunities, paid student consulting programmes, and even internships at one of 100 companies at the Iowa State Research Park.

Q. What precautions the university is taking against Covid-19 on the campus?

Iowa State has a comprehensive Covid-19 response plan in place starting with testing, contact tracing, requiring the use of face coverings indoors in all university buildings and outdoors in the presence of others, smaller class sizes in larger lecture halls to allow distancing in class, various course delivery options, isolation and quarantine residence halls, restrictions on social gathering and adjustments to dining among other safety measures.

https://web.iastate.edu/safety/updates/covid19/planning/students

-Katharine Johnson Suski

Executive Director of Admissions and New Student Programs – Office of Admissions

Iowa State University

