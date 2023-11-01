iPhone Hacking By ‘State-Sponsored Attackers’ Ft. Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, And Asaduddin Owaisi

Congress's Shashi Tharoor, Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, and AAP's Raghav Chadha shared screenshots of the said messages from Apple.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Several opposition leaders said on Tuesday that they had received messages from Apple on their phones and emails, warning that “state-sponsored attackers” may be targeting their iPhones. Many leaders alleged that the government was trying to hack into their phones.

Congress’s Shashi Tharoor, Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, and AAP’s Raghav Chadha shared screenshots of the said messages from Apple.