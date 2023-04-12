live now

IPL 2023: CSK vs RR Live updates

Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Stay tuned for the live updates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

CSK vs RR Live: 100 comes up for RR Chennai Super Kings is steadying its ship. CSK quicky removed Padikkal who looked dangerous and Samson for a duck. RR 100/3 in 11.3 overs. CSK vs RR Live: Samson goes for Golden duck Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson goes for a golden duck. RR 88/3 in 8.5 scores. CSK vs RR Live: Jadeja strikes Padikkal goes after a good partnership with Buttler. He makes 38 runs of 25 balls. RR 88/2 in 8.3 overs. CSK vs RR Live: RR bouncing back! Buttler and Padikkal helping RR to bounce back from the early dismissal of Jaiswal. RR 57/1 in 6 overs CSK vs RR Live: Jaiswal falls! Yashasvi Jaiswal goes down after making quick 10 runs of 8 balls. CSK vs RR Live: RR Playing XI Rajasthan Royals XI: J Buttler, Y Jaiswal, S Samson (c/wk), D Padikkal, D Jurel, S Hetmyer, R Ashwin, J Holder, Y Chahal, S Sharma, K Sen. CSK vs RR Live: CSK Playing XI Chennai Super Kings XI: R Gaikwad, D Conway, A Rahane, R Jadeja, M Dhoni (c/wk), S Dube, M Ali, M Theekshana, S Magala, T Deshpande, A Singh CSK vs RR Live: CSK wins toss, opts to bowl Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals.