IPL 2023: CSK vs RR Live updates

Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Stay tuned for the live updates.
Chennai Super Kings is steadying its ship. CSK quicky removed Padikkal who looked dangerous and Samson for a duck.
RR 100/3 in 11.3 overs.
Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson goes for a golden duck.
RR 88/3 in 8.5 scores.
Padikkal goes after a good partnership with Buttler. He makes 38 runs of 25 balls.
RR 88/2 in 8.3 overs.
Buttler and Padikkal helping RR to bounce back from the early dismissal of Jaiswal.
RR 57/1 in 6 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal goes down after making quick 10 runs of 8 balls.
Rajasthan Royals XI: J Buttler, Y Jaiswal, S Samson (c/wk), D Padikkal, D Jurel, S Hetmyer, R Ashwin, J Holder, Y Chahal, S Sharma, K Sen.
Chennai Super Kings XI: R Gaikwad, D Conway, A Rahane, R Jadeja, M Dhoni (c/wk), S Dube, M Ali, M Theekshana, S Magala, T Deshpande, A Singh
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals.