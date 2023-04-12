Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023
Home | Sport | Ipl 2023 Csk Vs Rr Live Updates
live now

IPL 2023: CSK vs RR Live updates

Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Stay tuned for the live updates.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:04 PM, Wed - 12 April 23
IPL 2023: CSK vs RR Live updates

Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Stay tuned for the live updates.

  • 12 Apr 2023 08:29 PM (IST)

    CSK vs RR Live: 100 comes up for RR

    Chennai Super Kings is steadying its ship. CSK quicky removed Padikkal who looked dangerous and Samson for a duck.

    RR 100/3 in 11.3 overs.

  • 12 Apr 2023 08:15 PM (IST)

    CSK vs RR Live: Samson goes for Golden duck

    Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson goes for a golden duck.

    RR 88/3 in 8.5 scores.

  • 12 Apr 2023 08:12 PM (IST)

    CSK vs RR Live: Jadeja strikes

    Padikkal goes after a good partnership with Buttler. He makes 38 runs of 25 balls.

    RR 88/2 in 8.3 overs.

  • 12 Apr 2023 07:58 PM (IST)

    CSK vs RR Live: RR bouncing back!

    Buttler and Padikkal helping RR to bounce back from the early dismissal of Jaiswal.

    RR 57/1 in 6 overs

  • 12 Apr 2023 07:39 PM (IST)

    CSK vs RR Live: Jaiswal falls!

    Yashasvi Jaiswal goes down after making quick 10 runs of 8 balls.

  • 12 Apr 2023 07:19 PM (IST)

    CSK vs RR Live: RR Playing XI

    Rajasthan Royals XI: J Buttler, Y Jaiswal, S Samson (c/wk), D Padikkal, D Jurel, S Hetmyer, R Ashwin, J Holder, Y Chahal, S Sharma, K Sen.

  • 12 Apr 2023 07:19 PM (IST)

    CSK vs RR Live: CSK Playing XI

    Chennai Super Kings XI: R Gaikwad, D Conway, A Rahane, R Jadeja, M Dhoni (c/wk), S Dube, M Ali, M Theekshana, S Magala, T Deshpande, A Singh

  • 12 Apr 2023 07:05 PM (IST)

    CSK vs RR Live: CSK wins toss, opts to bowl

    Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals.

Related News

Latest News