live now

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live updates

Stay connected for all the updates related to the game

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match 40 of IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight.

Stay connected for all the updates related to the game.

DC vs SRH Live: SRH going well Despite losing crucial wickets at regular intervals, SRH have maintained a good scoring rate. SRH 146/5 (15.5) DC vs SRH Live: Double wicket maiden! A double-wicket maiden for Mitchell Marsh as he also dismissed Harry Brook in the over. SRH 83/4 (10) DC vs SRH Live: WICKET! Ishant Sharma dismissed Mayank Agarwal on the third ball of his second over SRH 28/1 (3) DC vs SRH Live: Good start for SRH A four from Abhishek Sharma to end the over of Anrich Nortje. SRH 21/0 (2) DC vs SRH Live: Agarwal-Abhishek start for SRH! Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma have opened the innings for SRH. 8 runs came off the first over bowled by Ishant Sharma. SRH 8/0 (1) DC vs SRH Live: List of substitutes SRH: Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Natarajan. DC: Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey. DC vs SRH Live: Here are the playing XIs - Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar DC vs SRH Live: SRH opt to bat! SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals. DC vs SRH Live: Head-to-head Both Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad have played a total of 22 matches against each other. Both SRH and DC have won 11 games