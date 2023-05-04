IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live updates

Stay tuned for all the live updates!
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
Big wicket for Sunrisers Hyderbad, Man in form Jason Roy departs. KKR are 3 down!
KKR 35/3 (4.4)
At the end of the 3rd over SRH have picked up 2 big wickets.
KKR 20/2 (3)
Jansen is on fire! Iyer continues to look uncomfortable vs Jansen. Easy catch for Klaasen behind the sticks
Venkatesh Iyer c Klaasen b Jansen 7 (4)
KKR: 16/2 (1.6)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz departs for zero. SRH get early break-through.
KKR 8/1 (1.1)
KKR score 8 runs off Bhuvi over.
KKR 8/0 (1)
KKR Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya.
SRH Impact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR captain Nitish Rana wins toss, opts to bat against SRH.
There has been intermittent showers over the past three days in Hyderabad. Cloudy skies are also expected today.