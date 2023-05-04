live now

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live updates

Stay tuned for all the live updates!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Stay tuned for all the live updates!

SRH vs KKR Live: Roy departs! Big wicket for Sunrisers Hyderbad, Man in form Jason Roy departs. KKR are 3 down! KKR 35/3 (4.4) SRH vs KKR Live: SRH ahead! At the end of the 3rd over SRH have picked up 2 big wickets. KKR 20/2 (3) SRH v KKR Live: OUT! Jansen is on fire! Iyer continues to look uncomfortable vs Jansen. Easy catch for Klaasen behind the sticks Venkatesh Iyer c Klaasen b Jansen 7 (4) KKR: 16/2 (1.6) SRH vs KKR Live: SRH strike early! Rahmanullah Gurbaz departs for zero. SRH get early break-through. KKR 8/1 (1.1) SRH vs KKR Live: 8 off 1st over! KKR score 8 runs off Bhuvi over. KKR 8/0 (1) SRH vs KKR Live: List of impact subs! KKR Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya. SRH Impact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh. SRH vs KKR Live: Here are the XIs! Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy IPL 2023 Live: KKR win toss! KKR captain Nitish Rana wins toss, opts to bat against SRH. SRH v KKR Live: Weather report! There has been intermittent showers over the past three days in Hyderabad. Cloudy skies are also expected today.