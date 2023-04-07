live now

IPL 2023: LSG vs SRH Live updates

SRH will looking to get their first win of the season while LSG look to get back to winning ways

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:05 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hello and welcome to live blog of match 10 of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. SRH will be looking to get their first win of the season while LSG look to get back to winning ways.

LSG vs SRH Live: SRH finish at 121 Sunrisers make their way to 121 runs in 20 overs after late blitzkrieg by Abdul Samad who launched 2 sixes in the final over. SRH 121/8 (20) LSG vs SRH Live: SRH loses 5th wicket! Sunrisers lost their 5th wicket with Rahul Tripathi out. Rahul Tripathi scored 35 runs in 41 balls. SRH 94-5 in 17.2 overs. LSG vs SRH Live: Spinners continue to dominate After Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra joins the party and continues to trouble the SRH batters. SRH 76/4 (14) LSG vs SRH Live: LSG on top! Sunrisers lose another wicket. This time it is Harry Brook who gets stumped for 3 runs. SRH 55/4 (9) LSG vs SRH Live: Krunal on a Hat-trick! Krunal Pandya strikes again, this time it is Aiden Markram who departs for zero. Sunrisers in deep trouble now! SRH 50/3 (8) LSG vs SRH Live: SRH lose 2 wickets! Anmolpreet Singh departs for 31 runs in 25 balls. Krunal Pandya strikes for LSG. SRH 50/2 (7.5) LSG vs SRH Live: SRH score 43 runs in powerplay! SunRisers Hyderabad have scored 43 runs in powerplay, losing one wicket. SRH 43/1 (6) LSG vs SRH Live: Mayank Agarwal departs! Mayank Agarwal hits one straight to silly point. Stoinis takes a easy catch. SRH 21/1 (2.5) LSG vs SRH Live: Decent start for SRH! Anmolpreet Singh hits one into the crowd for a six and SRH have scored 15 runs in first two overs. SRH 15/0 (2) LSG vs SRH Live: 5 runs from first over Mayank Agarwal and Anmolpreet Singh opening the batting attack for SRH. On the other hand, Kyle Mayers bowls the first over for LSG giving away only 5 runs. SRH 5/0 (1.1) LSG vs SRH Live: SRH win toss, Opt to bat Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram wins the toss and opts to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 match. LSG vs SRH Live: LSG's Playing XI Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi LSG vs SRH Live: SRH's Playing XI Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid