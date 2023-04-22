IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live updates

live now

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 31 of IPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI vs PBKS Live: 12-run over! Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide both hit a four each in the first over of Piyush Chawla as PBKS fetched 12 runs off the over. PBKS 58/1 (6) MI vs PBKS Live: Taide, Prabhsimran builds partnership Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran Singh building good partnership for Punjab Kings after initial loss. PBKS 46/1 in 5 overs. MI vs PBKS Live: List of substitutes Mumbai Indians Subs: Ramandeep Singh , Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera Punjab Kings Subs: Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Gurnoor Brar MI vs PBKS Live: PBKS playing XI Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh MI vs PBKS Live: MI playing XI Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff MI vs PBKS Live: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl! Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings