IPL 2023: PBKS vs RR Live updates

Rajasthan Royals go head-to-head against the Punjab Kings led by Shikhar Dhawan at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 07:14 PM, Wed - 5 April 23
  • 05 Apr 2023 07:42 PM (IST)

    PBKS vs RR Live: Slow and Steady!

    PBKS going steady as they score 16 without a loss after two overs.

    16/0 (2)

  • 05 Apr 2023 07:31 PM (IST)

    PBKS vs RR Live: It begins

    Punjab's Prabsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to bat as Boult leads RR's bowling attack.

  • 05 Apr 2023 07:17 PM (IST)

    PBKS vs RR Live: RR wins the toss

    RR Captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opts to bowl against the Punjab Kings.

