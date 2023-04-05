live now

IPL 2023: PBKS vs RR Live updates

Rajasthan Royals go head-to-head against the Punjab Kings led by Shikhar Dhawan at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:14 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Ipl

Rajasthan Royals go head-to-head against the Punjab Kings led by Shikhar Dhawan at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

PBKS vs RR Live: Slow and Steady! PBKS going steady as they score 16 without a loss after two overs. 16/0 (2) PBKS vs RR Live: It begins Punjab's Prabsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to bat as Boult leads RR's bowling attack. PBKS vs RR Live: RR wins the toss RR Captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opts to bowl against the Punjab Kings.