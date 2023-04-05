IPL 2023: PBKS vs RR Live updates

Rajasthan Royals go head-to-head against the Punjab Kings led by Shikhar Dhawan at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Rajasthan Royals go head-to-head against the Punjab Kings led by Shikhar Dhawan at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
PBKS going steady as they score 16 without a loss after two overs.
16/0 (2)
Punjab's Prabsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to bat as Boult leads RR's bowling attack.
RR Captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opts to bowl against the Punjab Kings.