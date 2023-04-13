IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live updates

Catch here all the latest happenings from the match
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans from PCA Stadium in Mohali.
Gujarat Titans strike, Shikhar Dhawan goes back to pavilion for 8. PBKS are 2 down!
PBKS 28/2 (3.2)
Matthew Short smashes Mohammed Shami for 11 runs in the third over. PBKS are looking strong!
PBKS 27/1 (3)
Shikhar Dhawan is leading the charge with two back to back boundaries in the second over.
PBKS 16/1 (2)
Mohammed Shami cleans up Prabhsimran Singh for zero runs. PBKS go one down!
PBKS 8/1 (1)
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 match in Mohali