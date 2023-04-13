live now

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live updates

Catch here all the latest happenings from the match

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans from PCA Stadium in Mohali.

PBKS vs GT Live: Big wicket for GT! Gujarat Titans strike, Shikhar Dhawan goes back to pavilion for 8. PBKS are 2 down! PBKS 28/2 (3.2) PBKS vs KKR Live: Matthew Short on the charge! Matthew Short smashes Mohammed Shami for 11 runs in the third over. PBKS are looking strong! PBKS 27/1 (3) PBKS vs GT Live: Shikhar leads PBKS fightback! Shikhar Dhawan is leading the charge with two back to back boundaries in the second over. PBKS 16/1 (2) PBKS vs GT Live: Shami delivers early blow! Mohammed Shami cleans up Prabhsimran Singh for zero runs. PBKS go one down! PBKS 8/1 (1) PBKS vs GT Live: GT's Playing XI Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little PBKS vs GT Live: PBKS' Playing XI Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh PBKS vs GT Live: GT win toss, opt to bowl Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 match in Mohali