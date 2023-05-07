IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live updates

Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the match
Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are on the attack.
RR 26/0 (2.2)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the first over. 9 runs came off it
RR 9/0 (1)
Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy
Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and opted to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad.
Both the sides have played 17 matches against each other. While Rajasthan Royals have won 9 of them, SunRisers Hyderabad have won 8.