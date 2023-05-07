Sunday, May 7, 2023
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live updates

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:38 PM, Sun - 7 May 23
Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

  • 07 May 2023 07:41 PM (IST)

    RR vs SRH Live: Eyeing solid start for RR

    Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are on the attack.

    RR 26/0 (2.2)

  • 07 May 2023 07:40 PM (IST)

    RR vs SRH Live: Action begins!

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the first over. 9 runs came off it

    RR 9/0 (1)

  • 07 May 2023 07:40 PM (IST)

    RR vs SRH Live: List of substitutes -

    Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh

  • 07 May 2023 07:40 PM (IST)

    RR vs SRH Live: Here are the Playing XIs -

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

  • 07 May 2023 07:40 PM (IST)

    RR vs SRH Live: RR opt to bat first!

    Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and opted to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad.

  • 07 May 2023 07:39 PM (IST)

    RR vs SRH Live: Head-to-head

    Both the sides have played 17 matches against each other. While Rajasthan Royals have won 9 of them, SunRisers Hyderabad have won 8.

