IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live updates

Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the match

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR vs SRH Live: Eyeing solid start for RR Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are on the attack. RR 26/0 (2.2) RR vs SRH Live: Action begins! Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the first over. 9 runs came off it RR 9/0 (1) RR vs SRH Live: List of substitutes - Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh RR vs SRH Live: Here are the Playing XIs - Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan RR vs SRH Live: RR opt to bat first! Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and opted to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad. RR vs SRH Live: Head-to-head Both the sides have played 17 matches against each other. While Rajasthan Royals have won 9 of them, SunRisers Hyderabad have won 8.