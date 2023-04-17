IPL 2023: RCB vs CSK Live updates

Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the game
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the mega clash between Faf du Plessis’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings from Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
Devon Conway takes a single and brings up his fifth IPL half-century. He takes only 32 balls to cross the 50-run mark. Terrific stuff from Conway as two-down Chennai Super Kings eye big total.
CSK 105/2 (10.4)
OUT!!! Wanindu Hasaranga gives a sigh of relief to Royal Challengers Bangalore as he removes Ajinkya Rahane for 39.
CSK 98/2 (10.2)
Ajinkya Rahane changes the gear for Chennai Super Kings along with Devon Conway.
CSK 62/1 (7)
OUT!!! Mohammed Siraj provides Royal Challengers Bangalore with their first breakthrough as he removes Ruturaj Gaikwad for 3.
CSK 20/1 (3.1)
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have taken the early charge.
CSK 16/0 (2)
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 match.