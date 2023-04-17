live now

IPL 2023: RCB vs CSK Live updates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the mega clash between Faf du Plessis’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings from Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

RCB vs CSK Live: Conway hits fifty Devon Conway takes a single and brings up his fifth IPL half-century. He takes only 32 balls to cross the 50-run mark. Terrific stuff from Conway as two-down Chennai Super Kings eye big total. CSK 105/2 (10.4) RCB vs CSK Live: Rahane departs! OUT!!! Wanindu Hasaranga gives a sigh of relief to Royal Challengers Bangalore as he removes Ajinkya Rahane for 39. CSK 98/2 (10.2) RCB vs CSK Live: Rahane on fire! Ajinkya Rahane changes the gear for Chennai Super Kings along with Devon Conway. CSK 62/1 (7) RCB vs CSK Live: RCB get their first breakthrough OUT!!! Mohammed Siraj provides Royal Challengers Bangalore with their first breakthrough as he removes Ruturaj Gaikwad for 3. CSK 20/1 (3.1) RCB vs CSK Live: CSK off to a strong start! Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have taken the early charge. CSK 16/0 (2) RCB vs CSK Live: CSK's Playing XI Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana RCB vs CSK Live: RCB's Playing XI Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj RCB vs CSK Live: RCB win toss, opt to bowl Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 match.