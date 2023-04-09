IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live updates

live now

SRH vs PBKS Live: PBKS fear all-out! Mayank Markande picks up 4 wickets n his spell. PBKS are struggling at 88/9 PBKS 88/9 SRH vs PBKS Live: Markande strikes again! PBKS lose another wicket. 8 down PBKS are in real trouble. PBKS 78/8 (13) SRH vs PBKS Live: Umran cleans up Brar! Its all down hill for PBKS as Sunrisers are picking up wicket after wicket. Harpreet Brar departs! PBKS 77/7 (11.2) SRH vs PBKS Live: Markande strikes! Mayank Markande removes Shahrukh Khan. PBKS are in trouble now! PBKS 74/6 (10.4) SRH vs PBKS Live: Sikandar Raza goes! Sunrisers pick up their fifth wicket. Sikandar Raza departs for 5 runs. PBKS 73/5 (10.1) SRH vs PBKS Live: Curran departs! Sam Curran departs after scoring 22 runds off 15 balls. Sunrisers have broken the partnership. PBKS 63/4 (8.5) SRH vs PBKS Live: Curran, Dhawan in rescue act! Sam Curran and Shikhar Dhawan have kept Punjab Kings going despite the side losing three wickets in the powerplay. PBKS 51/3 (7.1) SRH vs PBKS Live: Sam Curran on the march! PBKS fightback with Sam Curran and Shikhar Dhawan on the attack. PBKS 41/3 (5.4) SRH vs PBKS Live: Third blow for PBKS! Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a roll, claim third wicket in the powerplay. Jitesh Sharma goes after scoring 4 runs. PBKS 22/3 (3.5) SRH vs PBKS Live: SRH have a dream start! Sunrisers Hyderabad are on fire at Uppal Stadium. Pick two quick wickets. PBKS 10/2 (1.2) SRH vs PBKS Live: Bhuvi strikes on the first ball! Bhuvneshwar Kumar has cramped up Prabhsimran Singh. Beaten on the inside edge and struck on the back leg adjacent to the sticks. He is out LBW. Uppal stadium erupts in joy. SRH have a dream start! PBKS 0/1 (0.1) SRH vs PBKS Live: Here are the playing XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh SRH vs PBKS Live: SRH opt to bowl! SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings in match number 14 of IPL 2023.