IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live updates

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of this IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
Mayank Markande picks up 4 wickets n his spell. PBKS are struggling at 88/9
PBKS 88/9
PBKS lose another wicket. 8 down PBKS are in real trouble.
PBKS 78/8 (13)
Its all down hill for PBKS as Sunrisers are picking up wicket after wicket. Harpreet Brar departs!
PBKS 77/7 (11.2)
Mayank Markande removes Shahrukh Khan. PBKS are in trouble now!
PBKS 74/6 (10.4)
Sunrisers pick up their fifth wicket. Sikandar Raza departs for 5 runs.
PBKS 73/5 (10.1)
Sam Curran departs after scoring 22 runds off 15 balls. Sunrisers have broken the partnership.
PBKS 63/4 (8.5)
Sam Curran and Shikhar Dhawan have kept Punjab Kings going despite the side losing three wickets in the powerplay.
PBKS 51/3 (7.1)
PBKS fightback with Sam Curran and Shikhar Dhawan on the attack.
PBKS 41/3 (5.4)
Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a roll, claim third wicket in the powerplay. Jitesh Sharma goes after scoring 4 runs.
PBKS 22/3 (3.5)
Sunrisers Hyderabad are on fire at Uppal Stadium. Pick two quick wickets.
PBKS 10/2 (1.2)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has cramped up Prabhsimran Singh. Beaten on the inside edge and struck on the back leg adjacent to the sticks. He is out LBW. Uppal stadium erupts in joy. SRH have a dream start!
PBKS 0/1 (0.1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings in match number 14 of IPL 2023.