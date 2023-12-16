IPL 2024: Replacing Rohit proves costly for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians followers on social media plummet as the franchise replaced Captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya for IPL 2024

By Anudeep Sharma Updated On - 01:47 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: The Mumbai Indians social media accounts which have been among the most popular and most followed sporting franchises, since the inception of the Indian Premier League have been losing out fans dramatically as the team management replaced Captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya.

The Instagram handle of the five time IPL champion franchise used to be the highest followed handle among all IPL teams with 13.4 million followers and the count now dropped to 12.8 million.

Their accounts across all social media platforms including X and Facebook are bearing the brunt. The team’s X handle has lost about 400k followers, falling from 8.6 to 8.2 million overnight.

Mumbai Indians fans call the decision gratuitous, as Rohit is still grieving and healing from the World Cup loss. According to the fans, it is unfair to sack the most successful captain in the tournament’s history.

Rohit Sharma fans also asked him to join the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise and retire gracefully from that team.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians in a statement said that the decision was taken in view of long term goals set by the team and thanked the outgoing captain for his contributions.