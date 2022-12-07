IRCS blood bank, a ray of hope to the needy since 14 years

The IRCS is more popular through its services like the blood bank, which in particular has been a ray of hope to victims of road accidents, pregnant women, patients of various diseases including thalassemia and sickle-cell since 14 years.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 05:03 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

The IRCS is more popular through its services like the blood bank, which in particular has been a ray of hope to victims of road accidents, pregnant women, patients of various diseases including thalassemia and sickle-cell since 14 years.

Mancherial: The Indian Red Cross Society‘s (IRCS) Mancherial district unit, which has been serving the society through its three projects —blood bank, orphanage and old-age home – is now planning to expand operations in educational institutions and to create awareness among students on providing first aid. The Society is also planning mandal-level committees to create self-employment for women by operating sewing machine centres next year.

The IRCS, however, is more popular through its services like the blood bank, which in particular has been a ray of hope to victims of road accidents, pregnant women, patients of various diseases including thalassemia and sickle-cell since 14 years.

“The blood bank has been playing a vital role in providing blood to the needy since inception. Essentially, it is providing all the blood to the needy for free. It is the only bank to be operated in a state-run hospital and dedicated to cater the needs of the patients of the district government hospital in Telangana,” K Bhaskar Reddy, IRCS district chairman told ‘Telangana Today.’

The blood bank was established on the premises of Mancherial district headquarters hospital in December of 2008. It has been gathering blood, storing and giving it to the needy since then. As many as 20,960 units were given to patients of the district headquarters hospital alone, while 17,893 units were issued to patients of Thalassemia and sickle cell diseases and 4,025 units to sub-health centres for free, reducing financial burden on the poor. Its gesture brought respite to the patients of the blood disorder as they need to transfuse blood for every month.

According to Bhaskar Reddy, the blood bank has been on the top in the State for collecting and issuing the most number of blood units. Significantly, it is not relying on grants from the government, but raises funds from philanthropists and seeks support from industries in installing laboratory equipment, he explained.

The IRCS has over 3,853 lifetime members, 42,292 students of 344 high schools as junior members, 27,841 students belonging to 89 colleges as youth members. “We are planning to expand operations in educational institutions and to create awareness among the students of providing first aid. Similarly, mandal-level committees will be formed to create self-employment to women by operating sewing machine centres in 2023,” Bhaskar Reddy said.

Buoyed by the success of the blood bank, the society founded an orphanage in 2009 and another home for the elderly in 2014. Currently, 18 children are staying in the orphanage, while 15 female and 12 male elderly persons are taking shelter in the home. They belong to different parts of not only Mancherial district, but neighboring Peddapalli and Jagtial districts.