IRCTC announces air tour package to Tirupati; See flight details, prices

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:04 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a special tour air package for Tirumala Tirupati darshan. The tourism arm of Indian Railways is offering a one-night, two days air tour package called “Tirumala Balaji Darshan”. The tour will start on August 4.

The package from Hyderabad covers Tirupati, Kanipakam, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Srikalahasti, Tiruchanur, and Tirumala.

According to IRCTC, single occupancy per person will cost Rs 13,945, double occupancy per person will cost Rs 12,260, triple occupancy per person will cost Rs 12,165, a child with bed (5 to 11 years) occupancy will cost Rs 11,350, a child without bed occupancy (5 to 11 years) will cost Rs 10,065 and child without bed (2 to 4 years) occupancy will cost Rs 11,105. Infants (below 2 Years) will be charged approximately Rs. 1,500 (one way) which needs to be paid directly at the airport’s counters.

The package includes round-trip air tickets, meals, transfers, temple darshans, guide services, and more. Flight departure dates are August 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, and 25 and September 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, and 22.

More details can be sought on 82879-32228/82879-32229/82879-32223 or by visiting the website https://irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=SHA01.