| Irfan Imtiaz Lead Victoria Cc To 215 Run Victory Over Starlets Cc In Hca C Division One Day League

Irfan, Imtiaz lead Victoria CC to 215-run victory over Starlets CC in HCA C Division One-Day League

Irfan Aziz and P Imtiaz shone with bat and ball respectively to power Victoria CC to a huge 215-run victory over Starlets CC in the HCA C Division One-Day League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Irfan Aziz and P Imtiaz shone with bat and ball respectively to power Victoria CC to a huge 215-run victory over Starlets CC in the HCA C Division One-Day League

Hyderabad: Irfan Aziz and P Imtiaz shone with bat and ball respectively to power Victoria CC to a huge 215-run victory over Starlets CC in the HCA C Division One-Day League match on Monday.

Batting first, Victoria CC scored 316/9 in 45 overs with Irfan contributing 145 runs on 108 balls.

Also Read Legends League Cricket: Urbanrisers Hyderabad all set for debut season

Later, Imtiaz wreaked havoc with 5/28 to skittle out Starlet CC for 101 runs.

In other matches, MP Blues rode on a 102-run knock by S Raju to secure a 5-wicket win over Secunderabad Gymkhana. Batting first, Secunderabad Gymkhana posted 222/8 in 45 overs, Santhosh L scored 129 runs in the losing cause.

Both All Saints and Ameerpet CC registered 7-wicket victories over Hyderabad Patriots CC and HPS R respectively.

Brief scores: Secunderabad Gymkhana 222/8 in 45 overs (Santhosh L 129) lost to MP Blues CC 226/5 in 23.5 overs (S Raju 102); HPS R 112 in 29 overs (Gurvinder Singh 3/24) lost to Ameerpet CC 114/3 in 16.1 overs (Damanpreet 52 no); Hyderabad Patriots CC 80 in 23 overs (S Abdul Raqeeb 4/13) lost to All Saints 81/3 in 17.4 overs; Victoria CC 316/9 in 45 overs (Irfan Aziz 145; Lalith Kumar 3/42) bt Starlets CC 101 in 20.4 overs (P Imtiaz Ali 5/28).