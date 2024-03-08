Congress eyes only political mileage on KLIS, while farmers suffer: Harish Rao

Telangana Today Updated On - 8 March 2024, 04:56 PM

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Congress government was not releasing water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) projects and alleged that the ruling party was indulging in false propaganda on KLIS to just malign the image of BRS ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing women, who underwent training under a free skill development programme, after distributing free sewing machines to 300 of them at Narayanraopet on Friday, the former minister said that the tanks, and check dams were brimming with water last year same time as the former BRS government released water from KLIS reservoirs. As there was no water in the tanks, the ground water level was fast depleting leading to withering of crops. He said borewells were also going bone dry.

Rao alleged that the Congress government was unmindful of the public suffering except for making statements to derive political mileage. The BRS would always stand by people and fight for their cause. During a similar programme, Harish Rao has distributed sewing machines free of cost to 500 women in Chinnakodur. Earlier, he has also distributed 800 sewing machines to women from Siddipet urban mandal. He has said that he was distributing 2,200 sewing machines to women in his constituency on the occasion of International Women’s Day to empower them financially.

The former minister distributed house site pattas to 50 beneficiaries under GO 59 and Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to 29 women at his camp office during another programme. Speaking on the occasion, Rao demanded that the Congress government implement the presentation of one Tola gold to newly-wed women in addition to Rs one lakh in cash under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme. Saying that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao implemented Kalyana Lakshmi though it was not an election promise, he has asked the Congress government to fulfil their electoral promise.