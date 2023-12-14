Irrigation review: Gutha seeks funds for ongoing projects

Published Date - 10:15 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Thursday wanted the new government to continue its support for the completion of irrigation projects taken up by the BRS government in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Speaking at a review meeting held by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat on the implementation of ongoing projects under the three zones of the Nagarjuna Sagar Left canal, Sukhender Reddy said the Finance Minister should consider release of funds due for implementation of the projects as in the previous regime.

A sufficient budget should be allocated to complete the irrigation projects. He requested Ministers concerned to visit the projects and ensure that the works were completed quickly. Giving a complete picture on the progress of works in respect of Dindi project, Udaya Samudram, SLBC Tunnel, Nakkala Gandi and other reservoirs, he stressed that completion of works on Pilaipalli Canal and Dharma Reddy Canal should be given priority.

Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Thummala Nageshwar Rao also took part in the review.