Is Eatala Rajender quitting BJP?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 09:19 PM

Hyderabad: Speculation is rife that senior BJP leader and former Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender is planning to quit the BJP and join the Congress shortly.

The meeting of Etala Rajender with former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy, who recently joined the Congress and former MLA Mynampally Hanmantha Rao during a function on Thursday has given rise to speculation that Eatala has made up his mind to quit the BJP and join Congress.

Social media is abuzz that Eatala will be contesting on behalf of Congress from the Karimnagar seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader rubbished the rumours and dubbed them a “media creation”. “They just met at a function. It does not mean that Eatala is leaving the party,” he said.