Is Salaar a remake of Prashanth Neel’s debut film Ugramm?

In a latest interview, which is now doing rounds on the internet, Prashant Neel dropped hints of Salaar being an adaptation of his debut film Ugramm which was released in 2014.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:48 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: With just a day left for release of Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, movie buffs and fans have been worried that the film might be a remake of its director Prashanth Neel’s debut film ‘Ugramm.’

The filmmaker has managed to fuel the interest of fans to watch Salaar on the big screen, but ever since the basic plot of the movie was released, fans have been worried that Prashanth Neel has remade his debut movie on a grander scale in Telugu with a cast that is very popular.

Reacting to fans fearing about Salaar being a remake film, producer Vijay Kiragandur brushed it off as rumours.

However, in a latest interview, dropped hints saying that Salaar is an adaptation of his debut film Ugramm. He was quoted as saying, “I envisioned Ugraam opening to packed theatres, but that was not to be. The film holds a special place in my heart and I wanted it to be as grand a success as KGF has been. I won’t say it is a remake though.”

He went on to add that Salaar is a mix of Ugramm’s story with KGF’s filmmaking! “I have made enough changes to suit the images of both Prabhas and Prithviraj,” he said.