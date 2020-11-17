ISB inks MoU with Indian Council of World Affairs

To jointly work in areas such as diplomacy, culture, economy and trade, education, international relations, sciences and social sciences

Hyderabad: Indian School of Business (ISB) and Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) through an MoU, have agreed to work in the areas of diplomacy, culture, economy and trade, education, international relations, sciences, social sciences, communications and the media.

The MoU was inked by professor Rajendra Srivastava, dean, Indian School of Business (ISB) and Dr T C A Raghavan, DG, Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA). The MoU aims at promotion and support of activities that contribute to better understanding and relations between India and global partners; support exchange of visits by eminent persons; co-sponsoring of bilateral seminars, symposiums and panel discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest, among other areas of cooperation.

Professor Rajendra Srivastava underlined the need for exploring new learning opportunities between business managers and diplomats. “With excellent human capital in place, India can make a much larger contribution to the global community,” he highlighted.

He also called on the need to tap India’s diaspora potential, which is the ‘soft power’ to the global community. India can be a global health-care giver, he added. He said, “ISB and ICWA will soon set up a ‘learning table’ involving experts and stakeholders from industry, government and academia to discuss, deliberate opportunities, challenges affecting India and the global community.”

Dr T C A Raghavan said, “ICWA’s MoU with the ISB will open new possibilities and collaborative research in the areas of international relations and promote synergies on various issues.”

