ISBC ropes in Rajamouli as its honourary chairman

ISBC on Saturday roped in renowned Telugu film industry director SS Rajamouli as its honourary chairman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

SS Rajamouli with ISBC Founder-CEO Sunil Babu

Hyderabad: Indian Schools Board for Cricket (ISBC) on Saturday roped in renowned Telugu film industry director SS Rajamouli as its honourary chairman. The Founder-CEO of the ISBC K Sunil Babu said the director’s presence in the team will encourage many youngsters to take up the sport.

Sunil Babu said, “Rajamouli’s presence will inspire the entire rural belt of the country. We want all the talented youngsters aged between 12 and 16 to upload a video showcasing their talent onto our website www.isbc.online or application and we will select talented cricketers for the camp. We will conduct a talent hunt in all the villages and the selected players will be picked up for district camps. Each district camp will have 400 players. From there, we will have district teams playing in inter-district and then inter-state and then inter-zonal. From the tournament 10 teams will be formed for the Indian School Talent League. The Indian school team will be selected from the league for the School World Cup which will be held in January 2024,” explained Sunil Babu.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli revealed that the prospect of providing a platform for the rural cricketers, who are immensely talented, made him come on board with the ISBC. “I have played a lot of cricket in my childhood and have seen talented cricketers who did not get a chance to show their talent. We know our World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni came from a small town Ranchi. There are many Dhoni’s in our rural India. ISBC is a great platform for them,” added Rajamouli.

