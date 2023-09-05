ISKCON Attapur Janmashtami on September 7

ISKCON Attapur is gearing up for its third Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival on September 7 with thousands of devotees expected to visit for the darshan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Attapur is gearing up for its third Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival on September 7 with thousands of devotees expected to visit for the darshan of Radha Madhava, Gaura Nitai and Jagannath Baladeva Subhadra.

Arrangements are being made for devotees to participate in mass chanting of the Hare Krishna Mahamantra and a spiritual book fair is also being set up with a collection of ancient Vedic literature, a press release said. The ISKCON Attapur is making arrangements to prepare 30,000 cups of Sri Krishna Mahaprasadam to distribute among devotees on the occasion of Janmashtami.

To spread the divine message of Lord Krishna, the ISKCON Attapur under its daily program of “Food for Life” , on the occasion of Janmashtami, is also distributing one lakh packets of free meals to underprivileged, needy patients at government hospitals, orphanages and old age homes.