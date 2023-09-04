Janmashtami between September 6 and 7 at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad (HKM-Hyderabad) is all set to celebrate Janmashtami for two-days at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills between September 6 and 7.

Devotees will be able to partake in Lord Sri Krishna’s Darshan in four distinct forms including Sri Radha Govinda, Sri Godha Krishna, Sri Radha Gopinath, and Sri Laddu Gopal / Makhan Krishna and participate in Jhulan/Unjala Seva to Makhan Krishna, a press release said.

On September 6, the festive rituals will be held between 8 am to 10 pm and on September 7, a special Abhishekam adorned with 108 Kalashas to Sri Radha Govinda starting at 10.30 pm will be followed by Maha Mangala Arathi at midnight, president, HKM-Hyderabad, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa said.

On September 8, the HKM-Hyderabad will celebrate Vyasa Puja, which pays homage to the appearance of Srila Prabhupada, the founder of ISKCON. The HKM-Hyderabad is also organizing Hare Krishna Challenge and Krishna Kids contest at temple premises.