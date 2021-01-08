ISL: Problems aplenty for Bengaluru FC

The cracks had been evident for Bengaluru since the start of the season, having bagged just 12 points from nine matches this season

Panaji: They may have shown the door to coach Carles Cuadrat after a string of poor performances, but Bengaluru FC continue to be bogged down by a host of issues, including injuries and problems at the front and back.

The former ISL champions – it was Cuadrat who guided them to the title – took a bold call on Wednesday by deciding to part ways with the Spaniard. Interim coach Naushad Moosa is set to take over. The decision by the management comes after the Blues suffered a comprehensive 1-3 defeat against Mumbai City FC.

They were not only beaten but outplayed. The result also meant that Bengaluru lost three successive games for the first time in their history. Before going down to Mumbai, Bengaluru had also failed to score in two consecutive games for the first time ever.

The cracks had been evident for Bengaluru since the start of the season, having bagged just 12 points from nine matches this season. Last season, BFC ended third in the league despite scoring only 22 goals in 18 matches.

The lack of creativity was a major concern as they struggled to score from open play. More than half of their goals came from set-pieces (14).

They have conceded 12 goals, one less than last season’s tally and have kept just two clean sheets. Only the bottom three teams – East Bengal, Kerala Blasters, and Odisha FC – have conceded more.

Seven of those goals came after the 60th-minute mark, perhaps a sign of their backline’s inability to deal with pressure. Injuries did not help Cuadrat’s cause either.