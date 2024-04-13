| Israel Is Reportedly Trying The Emp Attack On Iran What Is It

Israel is reportedly trying the EMP attack on Iran, What is it?

After drone, fire, and missile attacks, Israel is now reportedly planning the EMP attack on Iran. Media reports suggest that the EMP bomb attack could have a severe impact on electronics in Iran.

By Rodda Yashwanth Published Date - 13 April 2024, 07:38 PM

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel is not something unknown. The Iranian Armed Forces have recently seized a container ship at the Strait of Hormuz after the Israeli attack on Iran’s Consulate in Syria. After drone, fire, and missile attacks, Israel is now reportedly planning the EMP attack on Iran. Media reports suggest that the EMP bomb attack could have a severe impact on electronics in Iran.

What is EMP?

An Electromagnetic Pulse or EMP is basically a burst of electromagnetic energy that emits strong radiation, which could potentially cause severe damage to electronic devices and systems. In simple words, the EMP is similar to a jammer, but it could have a permanent impact. The situation was first observed during the testing of nuclear weapons in the 20th century.

What electronics could the EMP affect?

The electromagnetic strike could affect all electronic devices and communications such as telephones, cell phones, refrigerators, generators, inverters, TVs, radios, cars, etc. The pulse can also destroy all internet-connected devices, power grid transformers, substations, and air traffic control systems. Experts say that an Israeli EMP strike on Iran will “bring it back to the Stone Age.”

How long will the effect last?

As the modern era completely relies on electronic systems and networks, the attack will have a significant impact on the essential services of individuals in Iran. As an electromagnetic pulse can most likely be caused due to nuclear explosions and solar flares, the impact would differ depending on the type of attack followed.

Some people argue that the “Stone Age” situation is an exaggeration. The effects of an EMP do not cause direct harm to humans; however, the secondary effects due to the loss of power, communications, and other critical infrastructures can be severe.”