ISRO starts 25 hours countdown for PSLV C- 55 launch from Tirupati on Saturday

Two satellites, Teleos-2, which weighs 741 kg, and Lumilite-4, which weighs 16 kg, will be launched into Sun Synchronous Orbit (SOR) at a height of 570 km from the Earth during this launch.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and New Space India are set to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-55 at 2.20 p.m. on Saturday from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Center in Tirupati. The countdown began at 12.50 p.m. on Friday. After a 25.30-hour countdown, the launch of the PSLV C-55 rocket will take place.

Two satellites, Teleos-2, which weighs 741 kg, and Lumilite-4, which weighs 16 kg, will be launched into Sun Synchronous Orbit (SOR) at a height of 570 km from the Earth during this launch.

The four-stage spacecraft will undergo propellant-filling height operations during the countdown. About 20 minutes after liftoff, ISRO’s dependable launch vehicle, PSLV-C55, will place the satellites in a low-inclination orbit of 586 kilometers to the east.

After the satellites were inserted into their proper orbit, ISRO scientists planned to conduct an in-orbit scientific experiment. The mission includes the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), which uses the launch vehicle’s leftover PS4 stage as an orbital platform for conducting scientific experiments with non-separating payloads.