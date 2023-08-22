ISSF World Championships: Adarsh Singh misses Paris Olympics quota

By PTI Published Date - 06:15 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Adarsh Singh missed a Paris Olympics quota by the narrowest of margins, losing out on countback in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event

Baku: Indian shooter Adarsh Singh missed a Paris Olympics quota by the narrowest of margins, losing out on countback in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event of the ISSF World Championships here on Tuesday.

Adarsh shot 583 in the qualification round, the same as Ukraine’s Denys Kushnirov, who bagged the sixth and the final qualifying berth.

However, the fourth and last Paris quota available in the event was taken by Peeter Olesk of Estonia, after he shot a 583 and finished a place ahead of Adarsh on countback.

The other quotas that were up for grabs in the competition were grabbed by China, Japan and Ukraine, respectively.

Among the other Indians in contention in the event, Vijayveer Sidhu shot 577 and finished in the 25th place, whereas Anish Bhanwala shot 575 and finished 32nd.

India remained third on the medal tally with four gold and three bronze medals, trailing China and the United States of America.

Out of the 101 participating nations, 26 have won medals so far. While India has captured three Paris Olympic quotas from the championship, its overall quota has gone up to six.

The last two Olympic quota events, the men’s and women’s trap, start on Wednesday, and both the finals are scheduled for Thursday.