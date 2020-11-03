Issue clear guidelines regarding online tuition fee: HSPA to Edu Minister

The HSPA members who met the Education Minister and submitted a letter, wanted the officials to take strict action against the schools where enquiries proved violation of GO 46

By | Published: 9:27 pm 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) on Tuesday urged Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to direct the education department to issue clear guidelines regarding definition of tuition fee for online classes.

The HSPA members who met the Education Minister and submitted a letter, wanted the officials to take strict action against the schools where enquiries proved violation of GO 46.

Thanking the State government for issuing GO 46 for the Covid-19 pandemic fee relief, the HSPA members said unfortunately none of the private schools have implemented the order in its true spirit. Instead, all private schools have manipulatively worked around the previous years’ fee structure to their own advantage and are continuing with exploitation of parents by forcing/charging unjustified fees, they said.

The parents also wanted the Education Minister to direct officials to act upon the complaints registered by parents in a time-bound manner. “No new admission/process should be commenced by any private schools for the academic-year 2021-22 until an announcement is made by the Education department,” they added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .