It does hurt with shocking loss: SRH skipper David Warner

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a shocking 12-run loss from a comfortable position in the match against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. Having restricted the KL Rahul-led side to 126/7 in 20 overs, they fell flat in the small chase losing last six wickets for five runs to succumb to an embarrassing loss and complicate their playoffs hopes.

Even if they win their remaining three matches, Sunrisers can amass a maximum of 14 points. They need to hope for favourable results from other matches to stay in the race for the final stages of the tournament. SRH skipper David Warner was visibly disappointed with the shocking turn of events. “Yeah it does hurt. Our bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them for a low total. After our start, we took the foot of the pedal. Obviously disappointed with the loss. We felt that on this wicket spin would get tough to play. So we applied pressure on opposition in the powerplay and scored quick runs. We bowled well with the new ball though we didn’t get wickets at the start. Just got to forget this game and move on. We have to start again next match,” he said.

He commended the SRH bowlers for a good show. “They are very good world class bowlers. Rashid is respected across the formats and he deserves. It is good to have him in “the team. He put two back-to-back performances and that’s what you expect from a world class bowler.”

Sandeep Sharma reached the milestone of 100 IPL wickets in this match and Warner said, “He is exceptional with the new ball. He has good variations, the slower ones and knuckle ball. We know he gives his 100 per cent of the game.”

Meanwhile, Arshadeep Singh, who picked up three wickets for 23 and bowled the final over and got rid of Sandeep Sharma and Priyam Garg off successive deliveries said, “The plan was to keep it simple in the final over and use the bigger boundaries. So I bowled slower balls. We were clear on our plans. With Chris Jordan bowling with a shorter boundary to his right, he went with Yorkers. And conceded a very few runs and gave 14 runs for me to defend in the final over. The plan worked out well.”

He also lauded Ravi Bishnoi for turning the match by dismissing Warner. “He has been exceptional for us. The main thing is he is bowling his quota well and giving us breakthroughs in crucial times.”

