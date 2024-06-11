IT firms told to follow staggered timings

By C. Romeo Published Date - 11 June 2024, 11:40 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the advent of the monsoon season and forecast of heavy rains by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyberabad Police have requested the IT companies to follow staggered timings in their jurisdiction.

At a recent meeting with the representatives of the IT firms and GHMC and other related departments, the police advised these companies to implement staggered timings for their employees to alleviate traffic congestion exacerbated during incessant downpours.

The staggered timings aim to reduce the concentration of employees travelling to and from work during peak hours, ultimately lessening traffic congestion and mitigating the impact of heavy rains on transportation in the region. “Several IT companies are adhering to the advisory and implementing staggered timings.

These coordinated efforts are expected to ease the traffic situation and minimise disruptions caused by the inclement weather,” said a senior official of Cyberabad Traffic Police.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Joel Davis recently held an interactive meeting with the representatives of several IT and ITES companies for detailed discussions on the issue of streamlining traffic in the IT corridor.

“Such meetings also help us to come up with a system where employees need to spend least amount of time on road, either to reach office or home,” the official said.

Some of the suggestions which came from the industry were staggered timings of log-ins and log-outs and encouraging car pooling as a concept, etc. Carpooling by employees was discussed as a majority of them, estimated to be around 3 lakh, drive to their workplace in cars, leading to major traffic blocks when it rains.

Staggering of office timings too was up for discussion since that could ease the congestion to some extent in rush hours. The IT firms have asked their employees to download the ‘My GHMC’ and Traffic Police mobile apps for traffic advisories during rains.

“Notifications are received on these apps whenever there is rain, based on which some can voluntarily decide to stay back in the office for some more time instead of thousands of people coming out on the road at once leading to traffic jams,” the police said.