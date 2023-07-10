Italian couple adopts Khammam boy

The couple, Stefano Pettorali and Marina had applied for the boy’s adoption as per the inter-country regulations of Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Khammam: An Italian couple has adopted a boy from Khammam. District Collector VP Gautham handed over the official documents of the adoption to the couple here on Monday.

The couple, Stefano Pettorali and Marina had applied for the boy’s adoption as per the inter-country regulations of Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) in accordance with the provisions of the Hague Convention on Inter-country Adoption, 1993.

The boy was staying at Bala Raksha Bhavan in Khammam. District Welfare Officer G Jyothi, DCPO Vishnu Vandana and child protection officer Sony were present.

