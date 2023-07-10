Jagtial: Kavitha takes off time to have a lighthearted chitchat with maize vendor

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:25 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

MLC Kavitha interacting with corncob vendor near Nukapalli of Mallial mandal on Monday

Jagtial: MLC K Kavitha took time off her busy schedule for a lighthearted chitchat with a corn cob vendor on the outskirts of Nukapalli of Mallial mandal on Monday.

Kavitha had visited Jagtial town to console MLC L Ramana, whose father died recently of ill health. On her way back to Hyderabad, she stopped her vehicle after seeing the vendor, Komuramma, near Nukapalli. While Ko muramma was roasting corn cobs for the unexpected customer, Kavitha sat beside her and enquired about her life.

She also took the opportunity to explain the difference between governance in the State before formation of Telangana and after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao came to power.

Earlier, Kavitha released wall posters of the Bonalu festival to be organised by the Modini Kalakshetram at the Zilla Parisad chairperson Dava Vasantha’s camp office in Jagtial.

MLAs K Vidhyasagar Rao (Korutla) and Dr Sanjay Kumar (Jagtial), Vasantha and others were present.