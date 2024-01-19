ITC WoW recognizes students for dry waste recycling

The event was held to recognize and celebrate the contributions made by students and schools in advancing the cause of Swachh Bharat through effective waste management during the championship.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 09:23 PM

Hyderabad: In an effort to instill, and encourage waste management and recycling practices among students, ITC Limited organised the Wellbeing out of Waste (WoW) Interschool Recycling Championship awards presentation in Hyderabad on Friday.

The event was held to recognize and celebrate the contributions made by students and schools in advancing the cause of Swachh Bharat through effective waste management during the championship, a press release said.

The championship, held across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and New Delhi, witnessed participation from over 10 lakh students representing 10,000 schools. The extensive engagement resulted in the collection of over 6000 metric tons of dry waste, including paper waste.

Principal Secretary to Government (Environment and Forest, Science and Technology) A Vani Prasad, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross and TSPCB senior social scientist WG Prasanna Kumar among others presented awards and medals to the deserving students and schools.

ITC Ltd., Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division Chief Executive, Vadiraj Kulkarni said recognizing that children are the future citizens of the nation, their awareness and motivation are crucial for achieving cleanliness goals both at the national and local levels, such as Swachh Bharat and Swachh Hyderabad.

“Throughout this academic year, we have organized the ISRC programme in 418 schools in Hyderabad, fostering awareness on solid waste management among 1.5 lakh students,” Kulkarni added.