itel on ‘steady growth path’ with Smart gadgets, TV launch

New Delhi: Smartphone brand itel is on the path of steady growth by extending its product experience to a wider product portfolio with the launch of smart gadgets and televisions, a top company executive said on Friday.

Launched last month, itel’s TV portfolio includes affordable televisions in I series, A series and C series with different screen sizes starting from 32, 43 and 55-inches at a price point ranging from Rs 8,999 to Rs 34,499.

The leading smartphone brand from TRANSSION India also forayed into the accessories segment by announcing the launch of itel smart gadgets in June.

The portfolio boasts of 23 new products that includes TWS, power bank, phone charger, car charger, data cable, phone battery, wired earphones, Bluetooth earphones, Bluetooth speaker and Fit Band.

“We believe, with itel’s extensive product portfolio, India will witness a new wave of empowerment in mobile, digital, entertainment experience and consumption,” Arijeet Talaptra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in an interview.

“We have successfully moved from providing ‘magic in every hand’ through our mobile phones to ‘making every moment magical’ with our smart gadgets and now extending ‘magic in every home’ with our range of new-age televisions,” Talaptra said.

itel said it reached the milestone of six crores ‘happy’ consumers in India within four years of its operations in the country.

In the India smartphone market, itel is already a leading player in the under Rs 5,000 segment – both feature phone and smartphone segments.

It has also launched smartphones with premium features in the under Rs 7,000 price point and is gradually strengthening its position in the segment.

As per the latest Counterpoint Research report for the third quarter of this year, itel has positioned itself amongst the Top 5 brands in the overall handset category, itel said.

During the festive season, itel launched four mobile phones – itel Vision 1, itel A48, itel A25 Pro and itel A23 – in different price segments, starting at less than Rs 4,000 to a range below Rs 7,000.

“itel smartphones A23, A25 Pro, A48 and Vision 1 have been launched to provide best of value at a price point which is one of the best in the industry along with a variety of new range of smart gadgets and TVs which will redefine the entertainment experience of our customers this festive season,” Talaptra said.

Since its inception, itel has been known to disrupt the market by launching technologically advanced and quality-led products at an affordable price point driving digital adoption in tier-3 and below markets in India.