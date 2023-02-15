| Its Honour To Be Back On Stage And Connect With My Fans Ilayaraaja

It’s honour to be back on stage and connect with my fans: Ilayaraaja

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who has been on a five-year concert sabbatical, met with his fans at the T-HUB phase 2, in Hyderabad, just ahead of his live concert in the city on February 26.

Ilaiyaraaja, who has admirers across generations, was greeted with a short video capturing his incredible musical journey directed by noted filmmaker AL Vijay, paying tribute to the maestro. The video got admiration from the composer himself.

It was followed by an interaction, wherein the composer was asked about how technology helps music, to which he replied, “The music comes to life through technique (of the musicians), not technology.”

Jayesh Ranjan, the Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, and popular playback singer Sunita were also present.

“It’s an honour to be back on stage and connect with my fans through the power of music. I can’t wait to share this night of unforgettable performances and memories with all of you,” added the music maestro.

“Ilaiyaraaja’s music is known for its fusion of Indian classical music with traditional and western sounds. He has enthralled audiences across the world with his soul-stirring compositions and has been an inspiration to many aspiring musicians. His music has the power to evoke emotions, and fans are expecting a spell-binding performance from the maestro,” said Sainath Goud Malkapuram, founder of Hyderabad Talkies.

Ilaiyaraaja's fans can get ready to be transported to another world with the soul-stirring songs of the maestro, who is set to perform on February 26 at Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad. The magical night is sure to be filled with unforgettable performances and memories, showcasing the timeless beauty of music.