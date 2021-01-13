It’s time HCA held annual general meeting

Delays have only led to unnecessary controversies and in the process putting the association in bad light

Hyderabad: With the sordid developments continuing to dog the Mohammed Azharuddin-led Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), observers feel that there is an urgent need of an early Apex Council meeting and followed by the much-delayed Annual General Meeting (AGM). These delays have only led to unnecessary controversies and in the process putting the association in bad light. It is nearly 15 months since the new body took over the HCA affairs and still there is no sign of an ombudsman, executive officer, Cricket Advisory Committee or a senior selection committee in place as suggested by the Lodha Committee.

The AGM was scheduled to be held on November 29, but had to be postponed because of the sudden announcement of the GHMC election which was held on December 1.

However, post GHMC polls, instead of drawing up plans to go ahead with the meetings and iron out issues, the HCA’s silence has only led to a sense of unease in the association. The latest is Azharuddin’s message on the HCA affairs stating that “no one in the apex council wants to respect and implement the rules.”

He feels none of the rules are being followed in the conduct of the three-day A-1 Division cricket league such as persons above 40 years cannot register as a player for any team, b) At least 7 should have played at least Ranji, Mushtaq Ali, Under-23 or Under-19 to be part of every 3-day team and only employees of the institutions playing the leagues are eligible to be in the team.

He said: “We have a league committee and an apex council in place, but we don’t implement the rules. Teams were allowed to register any player they wanted for the 3-day league. Does this not reflect on us badly?”

Azharuddin went to the extent of saying that he will present the facts to the Telangana High Court and pray that the leagues be stayed as they were being conducted in violation of rules. “Left with no option, I have now decided to implead myself in the writ petition filed by Andhra Bank.”

Azharuddin also rued about Hyderabad team’s poor show in all forms of cricket. “Isn’t it time for us to bring about a change? If not now, when will do it?” he said.

HCA secretary R Vijayanand said he was ready for the apex council meeting. “We can solve all the issues in the meeting or at least he can advise us in the right direction,” he said.

A club secretary pointed out that the administration had come to a standstill in HCA. “They have not taken any decisions and with IPL 2021 on the cards, it is time HCA acts fast. The president can seek advice from former internationals and the secretary has powers to convene the apex council meeting,” he said.

