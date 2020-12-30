Jacqueline Fernandez reveals her New Year resolution

The diva admits that she would rather prefer to hop from one set to another than be deprived of the joy of shooting

Jacqueline Fernandez had made quite the headlines this year for the number of announcements she has made back to back especially in a year like 2020.Talking about her experience with the year as it comes to an end, the talented star shares, “2020 has been a roller-coaster ride, a year with so much happening globally. However, we have all survived and I’m glad all of us are up and running to do our best.”

Ms. Sunshine of Bollywood is here to show us how to focus on the positive even with so much going on as she shares, “Even though, there was lockdown I tried to be at my productive best and make the most of every opportunity. The year has been fulfilling professionally for me with the back to back project announcements and post the unlock there has hardly been a day for rest. I have enjoyed each day of work thoroughly.”

Entering the New Year, Jacqueline shares her motivating resolution saying, “Stepping into 2021 my resolution for the New Year is to be happy and positive, the coming year seems like pretty much the same in terms of shoot schedules. Which means it’ll be hectic but I am looking forward to the year and never wish to stop working, I would rather prefer to hop from one set to another than be deprived of the joy of shooting.”The hard working actor is an inspiration for all spreading positivity and joy consistently and showing us how to be happy through everything.

With lots to impress with the actor has some major films for some of which she will be reuniting with her previous co-stars such as Saif Ali Khan for Bhoot Police, Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey and Salman Khan for Kick 2 while she will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh for the first time in Cirkus.