Municipal RI suspended, Rs 2 cr embezzlement case filed

The tainted RI, identified as Anvesh, allegedly committed these fraudulent activities during his tenure as a Camp Clerk/Personal Assistant to the then GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:31 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Warangal: In a shocking development, a Revenue Inspector (RI) from the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) was suspended amid allegations of embezzling over Rs 2 crore from various departments.

It is believed that Anvesh forged the signature of the then Commissioner, enabling him to withdraw the money from the municipal corporation’s bank accounts pertaining to the general funds. Shockingly, this embezzlement went undetected for over two years, raising questions about the GWMC’s oversight.

Matwada police have taken swift action by registering a case against Anvesh, charging him under multiple sections of the IPC and other relevant laws, and launching the investigation.